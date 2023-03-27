Genoa – “Following the finality of the provision of the Juvenile Court of Genoa, who deprived her of parental authority over our 9-year-old daughter, the former consul general of Ecuador in Genoa, Martha Lorena Fierro Baquero, is illegally detaining the child in Ecuador”. This was announced by the father of the little girl, the chess player Roberto Mograzini.

“She’s been blocking me from seeing her for nearly 800 days,” she continues. The former consul is accused of international child abduction and his trial will begin in June. The investigations of the mobile team had started after the complaint of the father. The couple is separated with joint custody. At the time of her disappearance, the woman was part of the consular corps of her country in Genoa. “At this point the complaint I presented to the Prosecutor’s Office in Genoa for kidnapping – reads a note – will accelerate and the Italian government will also make itself heard through diplomatic channels. Meanwhile in Ecuador the judge who had denied the repatriation in the first instance of little Isabella he was relieved of his duties due to numerous allegations of corruption”.

Mograzini had explained that one day he had gone to pick up his daughter from school, in compliance with the shared custody regime, and to have been told by a teacher that they had not seen her since the previous Friday.