Hours of anxiety for little Nicole, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in the night: what happened

These are hours of great apprehension for a couple of parents and for the whole community. Nicole a 5-year-old girl has disappeared into thin air since yesterday evening, Saturday 2 April and many are now on site to carry out the research.

The news is widespread very quickly throughout the area. Consequently, in the family farm, many locals decided to go to be able to give theirs contribution.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place around 11pm yesterday, Saturday 2 April. Precisely in the family house located in the hamlet of Fonte San Pietroin Sant’Angelo Limosano, in the province of Campobasso.

On the spot there are firefighters, police officers, carabinieri, men specialized in rescue and also many locals, who want to try to to help.

From a first reconstruction it would seem that the child’s parents were sleeping, just like always. It is precisely in those dramatic minutes that the little girl managed to step awaytaking advantage of the situation.

The house is close to a Woods and research is concentrating right there in between. The police are flying over the whole area with a helicopter and also with a drone.

The search for little Nicole, the missing 5-year-old girl

The little girl has long brown hair. At the time of her disappearance he was wearing black leggings, white shoes and a pink shirt.

Parents when they realized she wasn’t in her bed, they have reported the incident immediately occurred to the police and the searches started promptly. Mom and dad also claimed that she may have left the house after having climbed over a window with the help of a chair.

The snow and the low temperatures of the day lead to great worry for the health of little Nicole. The searches have spread throughout the territory around the house and for parents these are moments of anxiety and terror. There will be further updates on the affair.