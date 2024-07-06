Home page World

Probably kidnapped by her own family: A child disappears in Italy, weeks later the police storm an apartment in Duisburg – and find the girl, mother and aunt there.

Chieti – From the Italian Riviera to the German Ruhr area. An eight-year-old girl from San Giovanni Teatino was missing for 39 days, then Italian authorities tracked down the child in Duisburg.

Girl (8) disappears without a trace in Italy and turns up in Germany weeks later

In Italy, the girl had been under the care of her grandmother until her disappearance on May 25. According to Ray previously convicted of drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons and drugs. The juvenile court had ordered a semi-residential program, and the mother was required to live in the same community.

But then mother and child were suddenly gone. Until a special unit of the Italian police from Chieti (a university town on the east coast near Rome) stormed an apartment in Duisburg on July 3. The emergency services found the child, the mother and the aunt inside. A European arrest warrant has been issued for both women.

The Italian authorities are investigating a total of six people for possible child abduction. Several family members are said to have supported the mother in her escape to Germany, writes Chieti Today.

Missing girl from Italy found in Duisburg: mother and aunt arrested

The mother and aunt of the long-missing child were arrested during the operation in Duisburg. They are now in a German prison and are awaiting extradition to Italy. The eight-year-old was temporarily entrusted to the Duisburg social welfare office and will also be returned to Italy once the circumstances have been clarified.

The case is reminiscent of last November. At that time, a young student went missing in Italy and a suspect was later arrested in Germany. (moe)