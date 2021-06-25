Nicola Tanturli’s father, the child who disappeared in Mugello: “Now let’s change our lives”

“Such a shock leads you to think about changing your life”: these are the words of Leonardo Tanturli, Nicola’s father, the missing child, and then fortunately found alive in an escarpment, for over 30 hours in the Mugello countryside.

Interviewed by The messenger, the man, still tried for what happened, says he is happy, but at the same time he stresses that, after the fear, “Maybe we can also change something in our life”.

“It is a great joy – says Leonardo Tanturli – I am relieved at the terror and desperation we felt on Tuesday. I would like to say a big thank you to those who collaborated on the research. A search that eventually made it possible to find Nicola safe and sound. The neighbors, the police, civil protection, the whole country that has mobilized to look for my son ”.

The man then tries to explain what happened the night his son disappeared: “Nicola was used to moving around in the countryside unlike other children who grew up in the city. Clearly he did it with us. Alone he had walked at most for a few tens of meters, compared to where we live. I don’t understand why he went so far. Perhaps for fear of the dark he went further and further away and in the end he got lost. It was a trauma not to find him inside the house ”.

Leonardo says that when the child left, “We were in the garden twenty meters from the house. We were close. Nicola, instead of coming to where we were, opened the door, recently managed to reach the handle, and went in the opposite direction. Without calling anyone. Otherwise we would have heard it. Then he went into the woods and walked. The place where it was found is over three kilometers from here ”.

“We realized that he was not at home – continues the man – We looked for him. We hoped he hadn’t gone away. Then the fear mounted because there was no trace of him, and a first search began. A big hand was given by the neighbors. Then everything was extended to the police ”.

The man also points out that: “Such a shock makes you think” of changing your life. “It’s still nice here. We are beekeepers and we have gardens ”.

On Nicola’s condition, Leonardo reveals: “Now he is at the Meyer hospital in Florence (the child has in the meantime been discharged ed). They transported him by helicopter. He’s fine, I guess they’re doing some more thorough checks. It had a few scratches. My partner is with him, she left her cell phone here. After we will find a way to feel. I found him in force in an ambulance, compatibly with such a long period spent alone, we are talking about 36 hours “.