Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

A bomb from the Second World War, found in Cottbus in 2021 (symbolic image). © IMAGO / lausitznews.de/ Jens Kaczmarek

A child is digging in the sand on a beach in Italy when he discovers a “strange nut.” The mother immediately recognizes the danger and alerts the emergency services.

Rosolina Mare – In the north-eastern Italian coastal town of Rosolina Mare, about 40 kilometers south of Venice, a family spent a relaxing day at the beach last Wednesday (July 31). child was digging in the sand when it suddenly came across a World War II grenade.

Another World War II bomb discovered in Roslina Mare: dangerous remnants of World War II

A few meters away from his mother, the child was playing in the sand and discovered the “strange nut“, as she said herself. The mother immediately recognized the danger she and her son were in, as the Italian newspaper The Veneto Corriere reported. According to the report, it was not a “nut” but an unexploded grenade from the Second World War. The alerted special forces and the police arrived shortly afterwards and cordoned off a large area.

The explosive device was deliberately detonated on Thursday, sending sand several metres into the air, as shown in a video by the Italian media The Messenger shows.

It was not the first World War II bomb to be discovered on the Italian beach of Rosolina Mare, as the mayor of the town, Michele Grossato, announced. An unexploded bomb was found on the beach in mid-July and detonated in a controlled manner. There have also been repeated finds of this kind in the surrounding area recently. The River Adige washed up a large number of the grenades during the recent floods, says local politician Grossato, warning: “They are small, but dangerous if they explode in someone’s hands.”

So many unexploded bombs still lie deep in the ground in Italy – and in Germany

According to estimates Italy is still contaminated with around 250,000 unexploded weapons from the Second World War, including hand grenades, mines and around 25,000 aerial bombs, which can be up to eight metres deep in the ground. One such aerial bomb was found in the riverbed of the Po two years ago during a drought.

World War II bombs are also being discovered again and again in Germany. According to Information from the scientific services of the German Bundestag Around 5,000 are defused and cleared in this country every year. Nationwide, around 100,000 tons of unexploded bombs are still lying dormant in the soil of the Federal Republic. In total, the Allies dropped 1.4 million tons of bombs on Germany during the Second World War.