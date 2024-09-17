Fujairah Police General Command reported the death of a 12-year-old Emirati child, following a traffic accident when a vehicle collided with a bicycle he was riding on a road in the Al Faseel area in Fujairah yesterday evening.
She added that the accident resulted in the death of the child after he was transferred to the hospital.
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#Child #dies #traffic #accident #riding #bicycle #Fujairah
Leave a Reply