Those are days of great pain and sadness that the family of a child of alone 9 months are living, after his sudden and heartbreaking passing. They decided to file a complaint, given what has happened since his hospitalization.

The grandfather in a short interviewwanted to explain what happened and the reason that prompted them to present a exposed. The Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation and on Monday they decided to order an autopsy on the child’s body.

The events took place in the night between Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 May. Precisely in the hospital St. Paulwhich is located in the city of Bari.

From what emerged, the parents took the little one to the hospital, under the advice of their parents pediatrician. She had one strange cough and did not drink milk since one day. For this reason they are concerned.

The doctors immediately subjected him to care of the case. However, they have decided to arrange for his transfer to the Giovanni XXIII hospital. So the family members went to this other hospital, waiting for him to arrive the ambulance.

However, the vehicle never arrived at that place. As a result, when the parents called to have informationthey discovered that their little one had some complicationswhich led to his death.

9-month-old baby died in hospital, the family report

The relatives of the child are currently shocked by this loss and that is why they have decided to present a complaint. They said if they hadn’t called, they would never have known about their missing baby. The grampa in a short interview with Telenorbe he said:

When he arrived at the hospital they helped him with a respiratory cannula and gave him a drip, everything seemed to be fine.