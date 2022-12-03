Little Kyle Lewis died at the age of 5: he swallowed a pin while he was coloring, which left him no way out

The little one was only 5 years old Kyle Lewis, the 5-year-old boy who died in hospital after 3 days of agony. While he was drawing, he swallowed a pin, which unfortunately left him no escape. The doctors in the hospital couldn’t do anything to help him.

The story is obviously doing the world Tour and there are so many people who are trying to to help the family, affected by the heartbreaking loss, for the expenses of his funeral.

It was the October 28th and Kyle was at home with his parents. They live in the area of Yorkshirein England.

The little one was coloring and for everyone it seemed to be a day like any other. When suddenly, the child has swallowed a pin and his conditions appeared very serious right away.

He had the convulsions and his mother and father, seeing him in that state, rushed him to the hospital. Doctors have been trying to help him for a long time. In fact, with the hope of being able to save him, they also arranged for him to be transferred to Rotheram General Hospital.

They admitted him to the ward of intensive care. But from routine checkups, they found that those seizures had caused some damage to 90% of his brain.

The heartbreaking death of little Kyle Lewis

Unfortunately 3 days after his admission, the little one exhaled his last breathwhile hugging his parents. The mother in an interview with The Starhe said:

The doctors allowed us to be close to him in his last moments. When he left us we were cuddling him. He is never ready to see a son go.

On the well-known GoFoundMe platform, they started a fundraiser to be able to help the family with the expenses of his funeral. Now there are so many people who are trying to make their contribution.