Tragedy in Campobasso, 9-year-old boy dies after a fire broke out in the house: his grandmother told what happened

Everyone in the city of Campobasso is shocked and saddened by the tragedy that has affected an entire family. Unfortunately a fire broke out in a house and a 9 year old boydue to smoke inhalation, he did not survive.

The 35-year-old mother, 12-year-old brother and little sister, only 4 years old, are all hospitalized in hospitalfor the symptoms of intoxication and also for the burns they suffered.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the sad episode occurred around1am between Sunday 17th and Monday 18th December. Precisely in a two-storey house, located in the district Limestone Hillin Capobasso.

From what emerged, the flames started from the sofa and spread everywhere from there the house. The father of the family was the first to realize it and asked for the prompt intervention of doctors and also the fire brigade. He tried to to save the whole family.

Doctors soon attended the house. But for the child who was only 9 years old, they couldn't do anythingif not to note its heartbreaking death. She reportedly lost her life due to smoke inhalation.

The 35-year-old mother also reported burns second degree to the neck and arms. Her 12-year-old son is in hospital for his injuries. Instead, her 4-year-old daughter was transferred to Santobono of Naples, for i intoxication symptoms.

9-year-old boy who died in the fire: his grandfather's story

The body of the deceased child is now in the morgue of the Cardarelli hospital. The hypothesis is precisely that the fire is blazed from the treebut only further investigations will provide answers concrete. The grandfather, who lives on the ground floor of that building, said about what happened:

It all happened around midnight, I didn't realize because I heard the sound of tiles exploding. There was a lot of smoke in the house, especially coming from the sofa, and the children, who were sleeping at the time, breathed it in.