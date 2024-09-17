Selvaggia Lucarelli defends Fedez in the case of little Gioele, the 9-year-old boy killed by the collapse of a soccer goal in Ozieri, in the province of Sassari. The rapper ended up in the crosshairs of criticism for not canceling the concert in the town a few hours after the tragedy, but the journalist of the Daily Fact – who has repeatedly argued with Fedez himself – sides with him.

“Fedez is obviously right about this matter, with all due respect to the child’s parents,” Lucarelli wrote in a story published on Instagram.

The journalist also does not fail to take a swipe at the rapper: “Our hero – she adds – is experiencing exactly what I experienced with the shark affair (and which he voraciously attacked in order to harm me)”.

“It’s the power of the victim. You can be right as much as you want,” the journalist continues, “but when faced with a victim who says you’re a bastard (and the press that supports her), the truth doesn’t matter anymore.”

In the last few hours Gioele’s father has published on social media a letter addressed to Fedez: “I made you a more human person since you have children,” the man wrote. While “you were singing in Ozieri, I, father of Putzu Gioele, the child who died 200 meters away from you, was on the ground with my son asking him to open his eyes and asking him to take my life, and to let him live.” “You could have not sung for an evening and respected my pain,” the man emphasized.

For his part, the rapper had intervened in the previous hours on the matter with a video: “I played in Ozieri, in the province of Sassari, and I was warned of the terrible tragedy shortly before going on stage,” he explained. “Before performing I asked the entire audience, more than 15 thousand people, to observe a minute of silence to commemorate Gioele and express our closeness to the family.”