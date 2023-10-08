The drama of little Anthony Leo Malave, who drowned at the age of 3: witnesses framed his mother

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened in recent days in Texas. Unfortunately a child of only 3 years old, called Anthony Leo Malave died after drowning in the water park pool. The stories of some witnesses framed his mother.

The agents are currently working to understand what happened, but above all they want to reconstruct the previous minutes upon the child’s death.

From what has emerged in the last few hours, the woman called Jessica Weaver aged 35, she had gone with her son to the water park Camp Cohen in El Paso, Texas. They were supposed to have a fun-filled day.

However, it was while they were there that it happened the unthinkable. This is why the agents have now also decided to stop the woman, for her failure to supervise the child.

Some people told the police that she was sitting in her chair with the music and phone in hand. He did not monitor the child at all, and shortly thereafter he began to have difficulties stay afloat.

When the lifeguard realized he was about to to drown he soon intervened. The mother on the other hand, even in those seconds, always wasted time with the smartphone in her hands.

The death of little Anthony Leo Malave

First the lifeguard and then the doctors tried to resuscitate the child. They then transported him to the hospital, but his condition appeared desperate right away.

Unfortunately, the next morning, his heart stopped beating forever. The doctors, given the situation, were unable to do anything else keep it alive.

The officers saw the witnesses’ stories and were also waiting for go into detail with the investigations, they decided to register the mother on the register of suspects and also to arrest her. The crimes accused of her are omission and failure to supervise the child.