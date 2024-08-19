Home World

The child succumbed to his injuries. (Photo from August 16) © Rene Priebe/dpa

A four-year-old falls from the seventh floor balcony of an apartment building. He is critically injured and undergoes emergency surgery – to no avail.

Heidelberg – The four-year-old who fell from the seventh floor of a Heidelberg high-rise building last Friday is dead. This was announced by the police and public prosecutor. After falling from the balcony, the child was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery. One day later, the boy succumbed to his injuries, it was reported.

According to current findings, the accident was a tragic one, the authorities stressed. The four-year-old had opened the living room window to the balcony while his mother was in the bathroom. The child then climbed onto the balcony, from there onto the one-meter-high parapet and fell more than 15 meters. There is no evidence of third-party negligence or that the duty of care was neglected. dpa