The Municipality of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, declared three days of official mourning in solidarity with the parents, family and friends of 1-year-old Maria Thereza Vitorino Ribeiro.

The child choked on an apple slice on Friday (20), when he was at daycare. According to the city hall, she was immediately attended by the educators, but died this morning (22).

The causes of death are being investigated. Maria Thereza was a student at Centro de Educação Infantil Carolina Amorim, located in Cascatinha, one of the districts of the city. She choked, according to the educational unit, around 2pm on Friday.

Maria Thereza was taken to the Cascatinha Emergency Care Unit (UPA), where she was resuscitated and intubated. She was then transferred to the Alcides Carneiro Hospital for hospitalization.

In a statement, the city government informed that it will open an investigation to investigate the facts that occurred with the child at the day care center.