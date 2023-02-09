Child died of encephalitis, father speaks: “It was serious but they said it was normal”

“Any doctor would have been alarmed: my daughter showed no signs of life, she had no reaction, she had completely collapsed. They said she was normal, she was due to the flu virus ”. The father of the two-year-old girl who died of fulminant encephalitis in Salento asks for explanations.

According to the parents, who filed a complaint, the little girl had to wait hours at the Gallipoli hospital before being examined and then transferred in a green code to another center, where the alert was finally triggered for her condition. “My daughter’s conditions were underestimated and understood only after two and a half hours of absolute negligence”, summarized Gianluca Puce, father of Ludovica, who died on 29 December last. In an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, he retraced what happened three days earlier, on Boxing Day, when he and his wife Fabiana took their daughter to the Gallipoli hospital. The little girl had had a severe fever, reaching 41 degrees, and she had passed out in her arms.

“Once we got to the emergency room of the Gallipoli hospital, we were immediately diverted to the pediatric one. We didn’t know where she was, so a security guard picked up our daughter and led the way,” she said. “There were two other mothers in line, but for fifteen minutes no one came in or out. We could only hear someone talking on the phone. Then the guard knocked hard. When the doctor appeared, she started shouting: “Respect your shift or go to Pediatrics”. And so we did.” Once they arrived at the ward, they placed the child on a cot. “Although my daughter was still unconscious, around 10.15pm they asked her to bring her child home. She was left on the couch for an hour and a half, without even being given an IV,” her father said, adding that the little girl “had no reaction, she had completely collapsed”.

The doctors, he continued, were convinced to “reevaluate” her condition “only when I started taking photos and videos: they tried to give her a drip, but they had difficulty finding the veins because my daughter was now dehydrated. That’s when they started to worry too.”

“They arranged for my daughter to be transferred to Lecce hospital, but they wanted me to take her,” said the father, who allegedly insisted on getting an ambulance, but without a doctor on board. Although they said that her conditions were not serious “enough to discharge her with a green code and justify her transfer due to ‘lack of beds'”, on the street the driver “was asked to ‘run'”. Arrived in Lecce, the little girl was immediately intubated and hospitalized. “The doctor who took over her was amazed that there was only the nurse on board her”.