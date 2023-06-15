Casal Palocco, the social challenge and the fatal collision at 100 km/h

There would be one challengea challenge on social networks between twenty-somethings behind the car crash a Romein the area of Casal Palocco. The dynamics of the accident between a Smart Forfour and a Lamborghini in which one lost his life is not yet clear 5 year old, while the mother and sister of 4 are serious. On the Lamborghini – reports Repubblica – were traveling five young people, all in their twenties, transported for checks to various hospitals. All hypotheses are currently being examined by Roman investigators. They will speed checks. And we will also try to understand if the accident could have been caused by a distraction driving on the street of the use of mobile phones or for shoot videos on social media.



