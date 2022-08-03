Tragedy in an aquatic amusement park in the province of Salerno, in Campania. The city of Pompeii is in mourning for the dead child at the Acquafarm in Battipaglia, on what was supposed to be a carefree day to share with family and friends. Unfortunately the little one Flavioas he descended from one slidehas hit his head and he died.

To clarify the causes of the death of the 12-year-old boy who died after getting off one slide at the Acquafarm in Battipaglia the autopsy already carried out on Tuesday 2 August by the doctors appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the causes of the fatal accident took care of it.

Flavio would have hit his head against the slide structure, as he was going down to reach the pool below. Last Saturday the boy was with his family, when suddenly, after having done the aquatic carousel, he had an illness, from which he never recovered.

The coroner who conducted the autopsy on Flavio’s body would confirm the hypothesis made by the investigators immediately after the death of the 12-year-old boy. After making the slide and hitting his head against the structure of the same, the teenager would have had an illness.

It didn’t look very serious, although when he got in the water he said he didn’t feel very well. However, he had reached the edge of the pool, getting out of the water without too much trouble. Suddenly, however, his health has deteriorated precipitously.

Dead child at the Acquafarm in Battipaglia, the results of the autopsy to clarify the dynamics of the fatal accident

When the boy returned to his family, who were waiting for him outside the pool with slides of the Battipaglia aquapark, his health conditions plummeted.

Unfortunately, the attempts of the rescuers, promptly intervened, to save his life were useless. Flavio died when he was only 12 years old.