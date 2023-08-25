Child died from a hornet sting: his organs saved 5 lives

The organs of little Emil, the nine-year-old boy who died Wednesday morning from a hornet sting, made it possible to save the lives of five people. The heart, kidneys, liver and lungs were taken from the hospital in Alessandria where Emil was hospitalized to the hospitals in Turin, Bologna and Padua, where they were transplanted into two children and three adults.

The most complex transplant was that of the liver, which did not find pediatric candidates due to protracted ischemic damage. For this reason it was intended for an adult patient of small build, chronically hospitalized at the Molinette in Turin for a state of chronic disabling hepatic encephalopathy. The operation, which lasted more than 12 hours, saw the use by the team led by Professor Renato Romagnoli of an alternative technique of ‘jump graft’ (vascular jump) on the superior mesenteric vein as well as a reconstruction of the hepatic artery .

Even the kidneys were transplanted to Molinette: a man and a woman received them, thanks to reconditioning using cold perfusion machines, an innovative technique in which the Molinette Kidney Transplant Center is the leader in Italy. The heart was transplanted to a child in the Bologna hospital while the lungs to a child in Padua.