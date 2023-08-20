After the opening of the manslaughter file by the Tivoli prosecutor’s office, the first suspects for the death of little Stephan could also arrive soon. According to reports from Il Messaggero, there would be four people who for various reasons could end up in the sights of the prosecutor.

The 8-year-old Russian boy drowned in the Cretone thermal baths, sucked into the drain of one of the swimming pools, while his father tried to save him by pulling him by the arms. The drama was consumed in a few moments on August 17th. Meanwhile, the autopsy on the child’s body entrusted by prosecutors to the forensic medicine institute of the Umberto I polyclinic in Rome has been scheduled for Monday.

Yesterday, August 19, the carabinieri, together with the staff of the ASL, carried out an inspection in the structure subjected to seizure to evaluate. The Arma military also acquired the videos of the cameras present.