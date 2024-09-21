Found alive 73 years later to a man who was deprived of liberty When I was six years old.

When Luis Armando Albino was a six year old boywas kidnapped on February 21, 1951 in Oakland, California according to local media.

Luis was playing in a park with his 10-year-old brother Roger when a woman offered to buy him candy and kidnapped him.

The woman took Luis to the city of New Yorkwhere he was raised by a couple as their son and made a life for himself, becoming a firefighter, serving in the Marine Corps, and becoming a father and grandfather.

Despite this, the Luis’s biological family never lost hope of find him aliveand it was thanks to Alida Alequin, a 63-year-old niece, that they managed to find Luis.

Roger with his brother Luis before the kidnapping / Antonia, Luis and Roger’s mother. Photo: Oakland Tribune archives

Alida used DNA evidence and newspaper clippings, and with the help of the FBI, she managed to locate her uncle.

Alida arranged a meeting with 83-year-old Roger, who managed to reunite with his brother before dying of cancer in August.

“I think he died happy. He was at peace with himself, knowing that They had found their brother. I felt very happy to have been able to do this for him and give him peace and tranquility,” Alida said. The Mercury News.

Luis’s mother, Antonia, died at the age of 92 in 2005 hoping to see her son again, safe and sound, and although she did not succeed, Alida feels satisfied that she would be “very happy, without a doubt.”

“I was always determined to find him and, who knows, with my story, I could help other families who are going through the same thing. I would tell them not to give up,” Alida concluded.