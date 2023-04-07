The child deaths age related Firearms in the United States they increased by 50% between 2019 and 2021 and were mostly homicides, according to an analysis published today by the Pew Center.

Analysis of numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that in 2021, 60% of child and adolescent firearm-related deaths were homicides, compared to 43% among adults .

The number of deaths of children and adolescents in incidents related to firearms rose in USA from 1,732 in 2019 to 2,590 in 2021, according to the report.

Among minors, 32% of deaths from this cause resulted from suicidesin contrast to 55% for adults.

The analysis also found racial and ethnic differences in underage firearm-related deaths, indicating that in 2021 42% of those deaths were among black children and adolescents, even though African-Americans represent only 14% of the population. .

The rates of firearm deaths that year were 33% among white children and adolescents, 17% among Latinos and 1% among Asians, Pew said.

Eighty-three percent of children and adolescents killed in firearm-related incidents in 2021 were boys, and the report found that older children and adolescents are more likely than young children to die in such incidents.

According to Pew, 42% of Hispanic parents indicated that they are extremely concerned that their children are shotcompared to 32% of African American families and 12% of white families.