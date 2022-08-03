Belluno, new hypotheses behind the death of little Nicolò Feltrin after a search in the house where he lived

All investigations are still underway for the sudden and heartbreaking death of the baby Nicolò Feltrin, the 2-year-old who lost his life after a morning in the park. The carabinieri carried out a search of the house and a probable turning point of the case arrived.

Obviously before we can confirm all the new ones hypothesis, the investigators are awaiting the autopsy and toxicological tests. The purpose is precisely to understand the it causes which led to his demise.

From the story of the little boy’s father, the tragedy took place in the morning of Thursday 28 July. After spending a morning in Sydney park, aa Codissagofraction of Longarone, in the province of Belluno.

The man said he saw his son have collected something from the ground. When he approached he noticed that he had some in his mouth topsoilbut at first he didn’t give much weight to that particular.

Only once they returned home, the child began to feel bad. Around 2 pm they took him to the hospital, but the little one is as if he were turning off little at a time. Eventually just two hours after his admission, the heart has ceased to beat forever.

The search in the house of little Nicolò Feltrin

After an analysis of the park’s terrain, the agents did not find nothing unusual. The hypothesis was that he could have ingested or del rat poison or a fungus.

However, it is only in the last few hours that the newspaper The Republic announced new news. Investigators made one search also in the house where he lived with his parents, to see if he had ingested drugsbut for now they have not found any type of this substance.

The only things they found in the house are gods medicationsmany of these against the cholesterol. Obviously, if ingested by a child, they can lead to disastrous side effects.

The father is now registered in the register of suspects, for omitted supervision. The man upset by the news and the loss, letting off steam with some of his family he said: “In such a painful moment I have to defend myself even from such slanderous accusations! ”