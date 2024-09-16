Sassari, 9-year-old boy – Gioele Putzu – dies crushed by a soccer goal. Chaos breaks out over Fedez’s concert not canceled. The singer: “Disgusting controversy”

He wanted to fly his kite and that football field Ozieriin the province of Sassari, seemed like the ideal place to catch some wind and pursue his game with the dreams of a 9-year-old boy. For reasons yet to be established, however, a mobile soccer goal – the one used for training – collapsed on him. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful: Joel Putzu is dead. But his death has triggered a real social battle: for the feast of Our Lady of Remedy the mayor had created a concert with Fedez. Many asked to block the event for the city mourning but this was not done. “For reasons of public order – explains the Mayor Marco Peralta – it was not possible to block the event. We asked for directions to Police who forbade us to stop the party“.

Fedez, However, he does not want to be pointed out as the one who wanted to celebrate despite the mourning: “This is a disgusting controversy – explains the singer on social media – before starting the concert, I and the other 15 thousand people present dedicated a minute of silence in memory of little Gioele. Trying to create captious and instrumental attacks is shameful”. And again: “Shame on whom? But how do you do it guys? Just because last week the stuff that autotune was wrong went viral, we have to invent some bullshit without having a minimum of respect for such a tragedy? This says a lot about the state of Italian information. The tragic thing is that people who call themselves journalist he’s relaunching this crap just to hopefully spark the news of the day.”

After the concert, the Public Order Committee banned all other events related to the celebration. No civil ceremonies or parade with folk groups, We only confirm religious ceremonies. The public prosecutor’s office of Sassari has opened an investigationordered an autopsy and instructed the Carabinieri to verify the safety, custody and usability conditions of the field and the goal. The structure belongs to the Municipality and has been given to two football clubs to manage.