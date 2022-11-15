Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s quite a success right now. One of the most praised points of the tape is the performance of Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor. As expected, this character already has toys, and recently a child became a trend on social networks, since he mistook his father for the antagonist of the Marvel movie.

Recently, the user known as mikysosa1008 shared a video where a boy can be seen taking a Namor action figure, and pointing out that it is his father, this due to the physical resemblance. You can watch this cute moment below.

Much has been said about inclusion in Disney movies, and This is a case where you can appreciate the fact of the relationship that the public creates when they see something familiar. Along with this, several comments have pointed out that now that Huerta will take the place as the father of Mexico for a generation.

Tenoch Huerta does a great job as Namor. Similarly, all the changes that were made to the character and his culture are very well handled, and the result is positive. Hopefully we’ll see more of this actor in the future.

Via: mikysosa1008