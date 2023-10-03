The touching story of a Peruvian student allowed by his teacher to bring his dog Pequeña to school

In an often complicated world, the story of Lopez, a young Peruvian student, and his teacher, Ali Bonilla Esteban, offers us an extraordinary example of human empathy and kindness which touched the hearts of many.

It all started with a simple request, but full of meaning. Lopez, due to family difficulties, found himself in a situation where he had no one to take care of Pequeña, his beloved four-legged companion, while he attended school. Without hesitation, Lopez turned to his teacher Ali Bonilla Esteban: “I can’t leave her alone,” the young man said, asking if he could take Pequeña with him to school. Ali’s positive response sparked a story that has captured the attention and affection of many.

Ali Bonilla Esteban, with a generous heart, understood that for Lopez, Pequeña’s presence represented not just a desire, but a crucial emotional need. “Without Pequena he was sad and isolated, so he is happy,” says the teacher. Allowing the young man to bring his furry friend with him changed his learning experience for the better, allowing him to focus on his lessons. This gesture of empathy sparked a wave of positive comments on social media, with users from around the world praising the teacher for her extraordinary understanding and compassion.

This story reminds us that, even in an often rigid school environment, it is essential to consider the humanity and feelings of our students. It may seem like a seemingly small gesture, but the empathy shown by Ali Bonilla Esteban had a tremendous impact on Lopez’s life.

