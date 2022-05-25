It is not an incident that will surely squander the family budget. However, this time there were 31 McDonald’s hamburgers, but it could be something much worse.

The case took place in Texas, USA. A mother received 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s after her two-year-old son used her smartphone. The case was shared by the mother. She amusingly posted her son’s story and photo next to the snacks.

The woman said she received a notification from the DoorDash app on her phone that said her order was taking longer than usual. It all came to a head when a car pulled up in front of her door with 31 cheeseburgers her son had ordered. Interestingly, and taking advantage of this sharing, other users also shared their adventures.

Although it is an innocent mistake, it is always advisable to keep your smartphones locked if you have children around you. In addition, Apple also provides users with parental controls to be able to configure actions dedicated to minors using the device.

In this case, the scene could have been easily avoided if the proper restrictions had been placed. Also, the child could have ordered something worth much more than cheeseburgers. The mother had to pay $91.70, which includes a 25% tip for the 31 cheeseburgers.

Users of these devices know that they must have security habits, so that third parties do not snoop around their personal information. In addition, Apple always forces you to configure Face ID or Touch ID. However, there are applications that “escape” these measures, either because they do not force the user to use them, or because they do not have them.