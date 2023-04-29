A boy was born with two penises, both functioning, but no anus. The extremely rare medical case (the odds of being born with the condition are one in six million), known as diphallia, was reported in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports. The boy with two penises was born in Pakistan.

According to the doctors, the two penises are “normal in shape”, even though one is a centimeter larger than the other. The little one, according to the surgeons who followed the case in Islamabad, is also able to urinate from both orifices. At the moment, the doctors decided to leave both members to the child, however they had to make an opening through a colonoscopy in order to allow the passage of the stools.

The baby, born premature at 36 weeks, was treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Children’s Hospital. His parents, who took him to the hospital emergency room soon after his birth, had no family history of birth defects. The newborn was monitored for two days after surgery. He was subsequently discharged and a follow-up appointment was made.

Only 100 cases of diphallia have been recorded in the medical literature worldwide, the first of which dates back to 1609, the team dealing with the case said. of the sick also has a defect that affects the anus or the rectum, but they have not specified whether this means that the first known case in history is precisely that of the child, as the percentage indicated would suggest. It is not clear how diphallia occurs and there is no single known risk factor, but the formation of the two penises is thought to occur randomly as the genitalia develop in the uterus.