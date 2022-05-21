Home page politics

Of: Anika Zuschke

Split

Child bonus from the 2022 relief package is a done deal. But not everyone receives the subsidy of 100 euros. When will it be paid out and who will benefit.

Berlin – In the meantime, it should have escaped no one’s attention that life in Germany is becoming more and more expensive. Because of Ukraine War, which has been shaking the whole world for months, it is not just food prices that are skyrocketing. Fuel, heating and electricity costs are also experiencing a constant upswing. For this reason, the federal government is introducing comprehensive relief for citizens with the 2022 relief package. This also includes the child bonus, which the Bundestag and Bundesrat finally approved. When and to whom will the 100 euros per child be made available?

Payment of the child bonus 2022: When will parents receive the subsidy?

The increasing prices in everyday life hit low-income families with children particularly hard. Since adolescents have already suffered extremely from the corona pandemic, the Child bonus from the relief package offer families some balance. The grant of 100 euros was finally decided today.

Relief package 2022: child bonus © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/imago/Montage

According to the federal government, the child bonus is to be paid out in July 2022. However, parents do not have to apply for this or try to get the money, the 100 euros will be automatically transferred to the appropriate account by the responsible family benefits office with the child benefit for July. However, this is only a one-off payment.

When will the children’s bonus be available in 2022 – and who will receive the 100 euros from the relief package?

Basically have in Germany all parents are entitled to monthly support. That child support serves as additional help in coping with the costs of clothing or food – for the children, of course. It doesn’t matter whether the child is your own: adoptive children and sometimes even foster children also receive the financial subsidy.

However, not all families with children benefit from the child bonus from the relief package. The subsidy is offset against the child allowance, so families with high incomes are left empty-handed. In the case of social benefits, the subsidy is not taken into account as income – Hartz IV recipients benefit from the child bonus 2022.

Relief package 2022: In addition to a children’s bonus, there is the 9-euro ticket, a fuel discount, an energy flat rate and a Hartz IV subsidy

In the past two years, parents have already received additional money from the state – at that time the corona pandemic was cited as the reason that caused financial difficulties for many families. In 2020, the affected legal guardians received an extra payment of 300 euros per child. The following year the amount was halved, so parents received an extra 150 euros for their children.

In addition to the child bonus for 2022, the government’s relief package contains other grants and discounts that are intended to make life a little easier for Germans. That counts for that 9-euro ticket for bus and train, which users can use from June – and possibly even until December – can drive through Germany for a ridiculous price. Also included is one Energy flat ratewhich is intended to cushion the exploding energy costs tank discount as well as a Subsidy for Hartz IV recipients of 100 euros.