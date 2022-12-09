Child benefits | Many buy shares with extra child allowances – This is how HS readers use the “Christmas bonus” for families with children

Helsingin Sanomat asked readers how they plan to use the extra child allowance to be paid on December 23.

Inflation to the resulting increased living expenses.

To the electricity bill for January, which is 9 times compared to the previous year.

To pay a credit card bill.

For the child’s hobbies.

Christmas ham.

Among other things, this is how readers answered when HS asked how they plan to use the extra child allowance to be paid on December 23.

There were more than four hundred responses to the survey.

From Tampere Eini Väisänen will receive child benefit for the first time from her daughter in December, and of course also double it. The first daughter of Väisänen and his spouse was born on November 22.

Väisänen was already excited about whether the child would still be born in November. If the baby had stayed in the belly until December, the family would not have received more. You can only start receiving child benefit from the beginning of the month following the birth.

“We had agreed in advance with the hospital that if the baby does not go into labor on its own, the labor will be started on November 29. In this context, I mentioned to the midwife that it would be good if the child was born before the new moon, then we would have time to receive the double supplement for December,” says Väisänen.

“The midwife stated that I am not the only one who has said this. Some had even hoped for a certain birth in November, so that they would have time to get the support for sure.”

The board decided from December’s double child allowance in his budget rampage in September, but the increase was originally proposed by the center party as a weapon against rising prices. The one-time doubling of the child allowance is intended to support the purchasing power of families with children. Money has been talked about as a Christmas bonus for families with children.

In HS’s survey, the most frequent answers were normal living expenses and children’s Christmas presents. The survey also revealed that the vast majority of respondents will need money.

“Child allowance always goes to living with us. With that extra, we can secure Christmas presents for two small children. They are really looking forward to Santa.” Mother, Riihimäki

“It’s about electricity bills and normal living, a tough winter is coming.” Mother, Turku

“I’ve had to buy food for the children and gas for the car with a credit card, the installments go.” Mother, Savonlinna

“To pay off the credit bill… I graduated a year ago with a bachelor’s degree, and as a student, I accumulated credit debt that, as a single mother, is still unpaid.” Mother, Espoo

“Food and warmth for the children. Now you can buy ham for the Christmas table.” Father, Mäntta

“I burst into tears when I read about the extra child benefit (happy tears). The extra child allowance will probably buy a new spring suit instead of a used one and other clothes and regular priced Christmas chocolates and food. Life as a single parent is scarce. Thank you decision makers!” Mother, Järvenpää

“During the day, we go to a spa and eat in another town with the children, that is, to a joint special program during the Christmas holidays. Normally, we always use the child allowance for ordinary everyday purchases such as food or clothes. It doesn’t go to savings.” Mother, Hyvinkää

For people from Vantaa Raisa Koskelle money came in handy this Christmas. The single parent of four children is studying to become a nurse, but has now been unemployed because she refused the mandatory corona vaccinations in the healthcare sector.

“I was very happy when I heard about the additional child benefit,” says Koski.

The eldest of Koski’s children is already 18, so child benefit is no longer paid for him. The three younger children are 15, 9 and 6 years old. In a one-parent household, a child allowance of 1,046.82 euros is paid in December for three children.

Koski says that the family is tight on money all year round, but at Christmas he has tried to make his children’s wishes come true.

“That they could get what they really want even once a year. In my own childhood, Christmas was a very special thing, and I always received many packages. I want to offer the same to my own children,” says Koski.

However, since the money is only paid on the eve of Christmas Eve, when the gift purchases are already busy, Koske has had to play a little prank.

“I decided that I will pay my share of the rent for December late and I will normally use the money reserved for the rent for gifts for the children. I will then pay the missing part in child allowance.”

Koske is already familiar with similar pranks from previous years, because child allowances have always been paid just before Christmas.

Koski usually starts preparing for Christmas well in advance. He already buys gifts from the summer sales and puts money into savings. Although Koski acquires a lot of goods used, he does not compromise on one thing: the technology must be new.

“Even now, the children’s wish list has included an XBox and a new phone, so money can be sunk into gifts,” says Koski.

Extra the child allowance has also aroused indignation, and it has been criticized, among other things, as a way for the center to fish for votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Part of the survey of the respondents stated that they did not need the money.

Many said they would donate the money to charity, some said they would invest it.

“For the payment of the additional company consideration, I get a part of it. As a middle-income person, I don’t feel that I need extra child benefit, there are people who need it more than us. But of course there is a use for the money.” Mother, Helsinki

“We participate with the children in the church’s Build a Christmas tree collection, now with a larger amount than planned. My view is that by acting this way, the supplement intended for support is targeted more fairly and correctly. The rest of the extra goes to your own everyday consumption, such as grocery shopping.” Mother, Helsinki

“We don’t need extra child benefit, so I use it to buy a few food gift cards and give them to people who have a bigger need.” Mother, Tampere

“The extra child allowance makes Christmas shopping easier, which I think is a bit questionable: it feels like the money goes directly from the government to shops and, for example, clothes, so in the end, maybe a Chinese clothing factory, not a Finnish low-income person, will benefit a lot.” Mother, Mikkeli

“Invest in children’s stock portfolios.” Father, Helsinki

“To the funds.” Father, Jyväskylä

from Vantaa Juhani Lankinen is one of them who would not have been without money. He answered the survey:

“Same as normal child allowance, i.e. invested in a fund. I don’t understand why the state doesn’t target support to those who need it, but distributes the money to everyone? My own vote in the parliamentary elections is not that ‘cheap’. Populism at its purest.”

Lankinen says on the phone that he still agrees.

“The combined gross income of me and my husband is above the Finnish average, and we only have one child. I see this from the center as an attempt to fish for votes in a weak support situation. I consider this an irresponsible use of state funds.”

However, Lankinen understands that he is in a privileged position and knows that many others need money badly.

“I myself come from a family of nine children, and there was a time when the money would have been useful. I would have hoped that if additional money had to be distributed, it would have been directed to those who need it more,” says Lankinen.

In Lankinen’s family, the child benefit goes directly to the child’s own account and from there automatically to the value share account.

“My wife and I have agreed on the use of the money,” says Lankinen.

The greater part Of the respondents to the HS survey, there were women. It is understandable, because child allowance is mainly paid to the children’s mothers.

Only about six percent of the beneficiaries are men. Also, the vast majority of the recipients of the single parent increase are women. In addition, even in two-parent households, child benefits are usually paid to the mother.

The money is meant for the whole family. When it is paid to the mother, what the money is used for can be of practical importance.

Placement was emphasized especially in men’s answers. It could be due, for example, to the fact that, although there is a lot of talk about women investing today, men still invest more often than women.

It is also known from studies that in heterosexual relationships, mothers make a significant part of the children’s purchases. After having children, mothers also often focus their spending on the child, but fathers continue to spend on themselves.

Child benefit can also refuse. Support from December could have been easily canceled either in OmaKela or by calling Kela orally.

Payment of child allowance ends notification of the following month at the latest. So, if you still wanted to abolish the child benefit, the double installment from December would probably still come into the account,but the subsidy payment would end at the beginning of January at the latest.

Although extra child benefit was criticized by quite a few in the HS survey, Kela is told that the support has not been refused harder than usual.

In general, receiving child benefit requires your own activity when the child is born. If you don’t apply for child benefit, no one cares about it either.

Eini Väisänen’s baby girl named Myy was born on November 22.

Eini Väisänen already knows what she plans to use the extra child allowance for when it hits her account on the eve: for the hospital costs of childbirth.

She and the baby, called Myy for the time being, spent three nights in the ward.

“Even though we have a great system in Finland and giving birth is cheap compared to many other countries, the hospital bill is still going up now that all living costs have increased,” says Väisänen.

Väisänen is a sociologist by training, and his spouse has a master’s degree in engineering.

“We are a middle-class couple with good jobs and only one child, and we also really need money now. I can only imagine how many people need it right now even more than us,” Väisänen thinks.

Väisänen has yet to have a discussion with his spouse about what the Myy baby’s child benefits will be used for in the future.

“I think it will be enough for us to live a normal life, but I hope that in the future we could always put a part of it into savings for the child’s bigger purchases.”