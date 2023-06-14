“I realize very well that this will be a setback for parents who are having a hard time,” says Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs). She emphasizes that in August the cabinet will look at ‘the entire purchasing power picture’ for next year. “There will be explicit attention to child poverty, families and the social security of Dutch households.”

The quarterly amount for children up to the age of 6 will decrease by EUR 8.06 to EUR 261.70, that for children between the ages of 6 and 11 by EUR 9.97 to EUR 317.77 and that for children aged 12 to 18 by 11 .52 euros to 373.85 euros. The reductions will take effect from July 1. At the beginning of next year, child benefit will again be adjusted to the average price level.