In the streets of many cities of Mexico, The image of children begging for money has become common. Child begging is a serious problem that affects entire communities, reflecting social inequalities, vulnerability and lack of protection for the youngest.

Recently, the Sinaloa Congress has taken the initiative to address this problem more forcefully, proposing measures to criminalize the exploitation of children in street begging.

The proposal represents an important step in the fight against this practice. If approved, the legislation would contemplate penalties of up to 4 years in prison for those who force children to ask for money on the streets.

This measure seeks to punish those directly responsible for the child exploitation and send a clear message about intolerance towards child begging and the protection of children's rights.

