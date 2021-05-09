The incident took place around 18.30h on Saturday in the Parque Tico Medina when the girl was accompanied by her mother and baby sister of 18 months.

The child was immediately rushed to hospital and her injuries, severe bite wounds to the face and wrist, were treated.

“The dog was off the lead and was not wearing a muzzle,” explained the father of the victim. The dog had tried to go for the 18-month-old baby, as well, but the adults close by managed to scare it away from the baby but it went for the girl instead.

The mother and passersby tried to get the dog off the child but it would not let go. It wasn’t until the owner of the dog turned up that the dog ceased attacking the girl.

The owner quickly left the park even though people were demanding that he identified himself. He later returned to the park to give his name but this time without the dog. The police confiscated the dog that same day once they had the man’s address.

The father said, “I’m not against dogs as pets but these dangerous-breed kind should always be on a lead, wearing a muzzle,” adding, “you can’t have them loose in a park where there are children playing because something like what has happened to my daughter occurs. “

In the meantime the girl was released from hospital but only time will tell if there is scarring to her face, not to mention the trauma she has undergone. The dog is being kept in an animal home until a judge decides what to do with it.

(News: City & Metropolitan Area, Granada, Andalucia)