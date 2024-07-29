Child attacked by a rottweiler: serious. The Spoleto Prosecutor’s Office opens a case

Fear at the park. A five-year-old boy was attacked by a rottweiler while he was riding a bike with his mother in the Bevagna area. The little boy is now hospitalized in Foligno with a reserve prognosis but his life is not in danger. This is reported by the Carabinieri who are carrying out investigations. The episode occurred late Saturday evening. According to the reconstruction of the Arma, the animal, after having climbed over the fence where it was kept, pounced on the child, biting him in several parts of his body. The immediate intervention of some neighbors, attracted by the mother’s screams, allowed the dog to be driven away.

The emergency services intervened on site an ambulance who transported the little boy to the hospital. The Carabinieri of the Foligno company proceeded to carry out the first investigations at the site of the attack. Investigations are underway to reconstruct in detail what happened through the questioning of witnesses. In order to identify the owner of the animal and establish any responsibilities for the lack of custody.

A case has been opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Spoleto which is investigating after a five-year-old boy was attacked by a rottweiler while he was riding a bike with his mother in the Bevagna area. According to Ansa, the alleged crime is negligent injury. The investigations are being conducted by the Carabinieri.