Despite the fact that we are in the 21st century, there are still people, especially the elderly, who they think that children should not play with dollshence the request made by an infant to his parents, who requested that they will give him this “typical girl” toy and the reason surprised the entire internet.

Despite how much society has advanced in recent years, the truth is that there are still people who retain old mentalities, especially with regard to the role of men and women in society, which is why many do not see with good eyes that children play with dolls, barbies and others, considering that this makes them become “effeminate”. In this context, the following viral case.

It was through the Facebook social network where a mother, identified as Rocío Natalia, attaching evidence of the facts, revealed what was the atypical request made by her minor son.

In the post published on Meta’s virtual platform, the young mother stressed that, because the minor’s sister does not lend her her doll, he asked her to buy one for him, because he wants to be a great dad when he grows up.

“He asked me to buy him a doll because his sister does not lend him hers and he wants to be a great father, as is his,” said the Internet user.

After buying the toy, the young mother highlighted the care that her son has with the baby, since she is responsible for covering “all her needs” by giving her a bottle and, at the same time, providing her with affection.

Finally, the facebookera made it clear that the anecdote in all this consists of Teach your child to cooperate with household chores and, in turn, begin to lay the foundations so that in the future he will be a good father.

“By teaching my son to cooperate at home and allowing him to play father, I’m making sure I’m leaving a great man in this world. This is how we will change this society, my people. Not creating any more alpha males,” he remarked.

As expected, it didn’t take long for the post posted on Meta’s social network to go viral. In the comment box, there were not a few Internet users who congratulated the woman’s way of acting and thinking.