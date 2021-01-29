The grand coalition wants to better protect children who live in homes, experience violence or are neglected. But there is criticism of the bill.

BERLIN taz | Unannounced inspections of homes, more opportunities for children to complain: the federal government wants to reform child and youth welfare. The new “Child and Youth Empowerment Act” is intended to improve the situation of children who live in a home or with a foster family, are neglected at home, experience violence or have a disability. The Bundestag will discuss this for the first time on Friday.

Among other things, the new law provides for closer cooperation between doctors and the youth welfare office. In the future, doctors who suspect a child’s wellbeing will be given more clarity about when they can inform the youth welfare office despite confidentiality. In addition, they should receive feedback on how things are going with the child and the family and, if necessary, be included in case discussions by teleconference.

Jo Ewert, pediatrician at the Eppendorf University Medical Center in Hamburg, praises the plans in principle. He and his colleagues regularly report cases to the youth welfare office in which they suspect a child’s welfare is at risk. “It is very important that doctors should get feedback. In this way, we can provide much better medical support for the patient, ”says Ewert. Not knowing how the child will go on is also psychologically challenging.

Ewert also welcomes the fact that it should be regulated more clearly when doctors are allowed to call in the youth welfare office – namely when they consider it necessary in the event of serious signs of a child’s well-being. “Many doctors are unsure when the breach of confidentiality is covered by the Child Protection Act,” says Ewert. In addition, some do not know exactly how to recognize a child welfare risk.

Dentists are also important

Ewert therefore calls for doctors to be better trained. Signs are, for example, any injuries in babies, broken ribs or bruises on the upper arms, ears and genitals.

It also makes sense to involve doctors in case discussions. However, Ewert suspects that implementation could fail. Pediatricians in private practice often treated more than 60 children per day, says the doctor. “So you don’t have time for teleconferences until 8 p.m. at the earliest. However, the youth welfare office can often no longer be reached after 4.30 p.m. “

Ewert expresses harsh criticism that dentists are the only group not to work more closely with the youth welfare office. “Bad, carious teeth are signs of neglect, so dentists are extremely important for child protection,” says Ewert. “I don’t understand why dentists are excluded from the regulation. The question is rather: How do we manage to get more dentists to deal with child protection? “

In addition, better supervision of homes is planned, for example through unprompted and unannounced controls. So far, these have usually been registered. In addition, home supervisors will be able to hold talks with children and young people in the future without an employee of the home being present. This is to ensure that residents can express themselves freely.

Independent complaints offices

In addition, the number of complaints options will be expanded: in the future, children will no longer be able to complain only within the facility (e.g. to an educator or the home manager) but also to independent external bodies.

Children in foster families should also be given opportunities to complain. In the future, it must also be clarified from the outset whether a child is likely to stay with the foster family for a short time or longer. Family courts should also be able to order permanent placement in a foster family.

Carmen Thiele from the Federal Association of Foster and Adoptive Families welcomes this. “There are parents who regularly try to tear their children out of foster families even though they have been living there for years,” says Thiele, who is herself a foster mother. The new regulation protects children from insecurity and renewed breakups.

Young people who live in a home or with a foster family and are already earning money have so far had to contribute to the costs of their accommodation – with 75 percent of their salary. So if you are a foster child and earn 1,000 euros a month, you have to pay 750 euros to the youth welfare office. The new law stipulates that young people will in future have to surrender a maximum of 25 percent of their wages to the authorities.

“That is a step in the right direction, but not enough,” says Thiele. She calls for the cost sharing to be abolished entirely. “It leads to young people leaving the foster family prematurely, although they are not ready yet.” On the other hand, it is good that foster children will no longer have to pay any of their assets to the youth welfare office. “How should you save on your own apartment or your driver’s license if you are not allowed to keep what you have saved?”

Another change: In the future, children and young people will be able to seek advice from the youth welfare office without restriction – without the consent of their parents. Independent ombudsmen are also planned, which families can turn to if they have conflicts with the youth welfare office.

The Dortmund youth director Daniela Schneckenburger welcomes this, but says: “The staff at the ombudsman’s offices must be very familiar with child and youth welfare. Strict partiality for the child is absolutely necessary. “

Basically, she demands more money for child and youth welfare. “Youth welfare offices are caught between growing needs on the one hand and financial limits on the other. We as a city cannot possibly make the best interests of the child dependent on funding. “

Probably the most extensive innovation: From 2028, child and youth welfare will be responsible for all children – including children with disabilities. So far there are two parallel systems. The gradual changeover will take seven years. As early as 2021, all children are to be looked after together in daycare centers. From 2024, “procedural guides” will support parents in getting the help they are entitled to.

Strong criticism from the Left Party

Left, Greens and FDP express a lot of criticism of the cost of home and foster children. They demand that the young people get their full salary. “Sorry, but Germany can afford that,” says member of the Bundestag Daniel Föst from the FDP.

Marcus Weinberg, the family policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, however, thinks it is right that the young people should continue to contribute to the costs of their accommodation. “Young people have to learn that food and housing are associated with expenses that they have to bear themselves after the end of the aid,” says the CDU politician. “By the way, young people who live with their parents often give part of their salary at home.”

While the FDP and the Greens generally welcome the draft by Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD), the left-wing faction rejects it completely. “Here, the elementary rights of children and young people are curtailed. There is a threat of an increase in highly problematic child protection processes, ”says Norbert Müller, child and youth policy spokesman for the parliamentary group. The planned changes primarily increased distrust, but not families and their children.

When the law will come into force is still open. The Bundestag and Bundesrat still have to approve the law.