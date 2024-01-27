A six-year-old child and a 13-year-old teenager died in a fire in an apartment in the early hours of Saturday, 27th, in the Jardim das Nações neighborhood, in Taubaté.

Despite being rescued, the minors did not resist and died due to cardiorespiratory arrest. A 71-year-old woman was also rescued and is hospitalized.

The fire was contained by the Fire Department. The Military Police also attended the address, registered the case as a suspicious fire and death and requested forensic examination.

The Taubaté Police Station contacted the Civil Defense, which was on site to carry out preventive structural assessments.



#Child #teenager #die #elderly #woman #hospitalized #fire #apartment #Taubaté