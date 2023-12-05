Home page politics

The SPD member of the Bundestag Sebastian Fiedler criticizes NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul. He says his fight against clan crime has failed – and presents a new prevention approach.

Berlin – If everything goes badly, June 16, 2023 was just a beginning. At that time, hundreds of people in the Ruhr area attacked each other with iron bars and knives. The cause was one Conflict between large families with Kurdish-Lebanese and Syrian roots. Security experts believe that street fighting could break out again. Meanwhile, smuggling gangs from Syria are developing highly criminal structures in the Ruhr area, Berlin and other cities. The SPD member of the Bundestag Sebastian Fiedler is the chief detective and interior expert for his party. He sees failures in domestic politics, especially in North Rhine-Westphalia.

SPD interior expert Sebastian Fiedler was federal chairman of the Association of German Criminal Investigators until 2021. © dts news agency/imago

Experts observe that criminal gangs from Syria are building criminal networks in Germany. How does the state react to this?

The child has already fallen into the well, such structures already exist. The state must take a very repressive approach as a first step. Otherwise, in the second step, prevention measures that are aimed, for example, at young people who have committed crimes will not be effective. Young people need to see that criminal behavior has negative consequences.

Isn’t that already happening? In North Rhine-Westphalia, Interior Minister Herbert Reul is propagating a policy of 1,000 needle pricks, in which criminal clans are repeatedly disrupted and weakened.

Clan crime ► When people talk about criminal clans in Germany, they often mean criminal members of large families with Kurdish-Lebanese roots. Most people from these families are not criminals. However, a few subclans have formed groups that commit crimes in the area of ​​organized crime. ► Many belong to the so-called Mhallami, an ethnic group of Arab origin. Their ancestors were expelled from Turkey after the First World War and then came to Lebanon. When civil war broke out there (1975 to 1990), many of the families fled to Germany. ► As stateless people, they received tolerated status; many were unable to do regular work. Experts see the lack of prospects as a reason why criminal networks have formed within families. ► Building for several years Highly criminal gangs from Syria have established criminal networks in several German cities on. One thing is clear: the vast majority of people who come to Germany from Syria are not criminals, as political scientist Mahmoud Jaraba recently said in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA emphasized. But criminal structures are developing within the community. Criminal clans are gradually building up their power.” This is a similar development to what happened in the Lebanese-Turkish community in the 1980s. “But even if it is only five or ten percent, we are still talking about thousands of people who organize themselves criminally,” says Jaraba. See also In Focus - How to save Venice from rising sea levels?

The principle of 1000 needle pricks has failed. I am not aware that Herbert Reul was ever able to prove that these activities were successful. To this day he has not provided any proof.

But there were over 2,000 raids against clan crime in North Rhine-Westphalia between 2018 and this year. Is not that enough?

You can’t get anywhere with show raids. Except perhaps in public opinion. Herbert Reul planned assignments based on which club dance floor or in front of which shisha bar he would look best in front of the cameras. As far as I know, he was the only interior minister in Germany to do this. Everyone else just did their job.

How should we do it better from your point of view?

Many more highly qualified police forces are needed for operations against criminal clan members, for example for undercover investigations. The effort is enormous. Let’s take NRW as an example: for the Ruhr area alone, at least 100 to 200 additional staff would be needed on the pure investigative side in the fight against clan crime, all experts who are directly involved in this area agree. Interior Minister Herbert Reul then created just 20 jobs for the entire state over the years. It couldn’t work like that, it’s impossible.

Social workers and criminal investigators are currently seeing a completely new problem: war-traumatized children and young people from Syrian families are increasingly committing crimes. Does federal policy have this in mind?

The problem is that for some of these families violence is an established conflict resolution mechanism. They wouldn’t fight for their rights in civil court. That’s why there were mass brawls in the Ruhr area in the summer. The risk of something like this happening more often is high. In addition, there is a risk that conflicts could arise between clan criminals who are opponents of the Syrian dictator Assad and his supporters. These are conflicts that are negotiated according to the principle of the strongest.

Are there no preventive measures?

But. I have campaigned for two million euros to be made available in the federal budget for an interdisciplinary federal academy so that crime prevention in Germany can be raised to a new level. The aim is to systematically research which prevention methods are really effective in order to then put them into practice. The next few weeks will show whether this can be implemented given the new budget situation.