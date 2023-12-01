Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

In Brazil there was a drama in a shopping center: a child threatened to suffocate. Panic broke out – until a firefighter intervened.

Dourados – Shocking moment in the shopping center in Brazil: A mother takes a break in a fast food restaurant with her one-year-old child in her arms. But suddenly the relaxed Sunday shopping trip turns into horror: the child, her little son, is in danger of suffocating. Luckily for mother and child, a heroic firefighter is in the food court who saves the little one’s life.

Brazil: Baby is in danger of suffocating – firefighter on vacation as a rescuer

On the video captured of the scene by the restaurant’s security camera, you immediately notice how the mood changes as the mother realizes her child’s distress. Before doing so, she gently rocks the baby back and forth and clearly enjoys her shopping break. Completely relaxed. Then suddenly all the other guests in the restaurant turn to the two of them, she calls out, is panicked and desperate. The mother screams and shakes the child, hoping to get the foreign body out.

Then Hilton Ratier de Sousa Junior appears. The 30-year-old firefighter wastes no time. He grabs the baby, turns the little one over and, with practiced movements, uses the Heimlich maneuver, which can be used to remove foreign bodies from the esophagus. Just a few seconds later, everyone involved is relieved and de Sousa Junior gives the child back to the grateful mother.

Brazil: Social media users celebrate heroic firefighter

The firefighter’s wife tells the platform Mato Grosso do Sul later that her husband lived and worked in Naviraí and was vacationing with her in Dourados. At first they didn’t understand what was going on, only later did they hear the woman’s cries for help. Thanks to his quick reaction, he is celebrated as a hero on social media: vacation or not, he fulfilled his oath to “save lives and protect people!” wrote one user on Instagram and, like many others, sent applause emojis.

It’s not the only drama in Brazil: In November, a 40-year-old Austrian went missing in Brazil. Then the Foreign Ministry reported sad news. Meanwhile, in Mallorca there was one Baby thrown in a trash can. (cgsc)