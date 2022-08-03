Child allowance | Minister Saarikko proposes additional child allowance for all families

According to Saariko, the proposal is a one-off, and Finland would not need to take out more loans for it.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) proposes to pay additional child allowance to all families at the end of this year. Saarikko announced his proposal on Wednesday evening on the messaging service Twitter.

Saarikko justifies his proposal with the rising prices of food, energy and movement.

“The rise in the prices of food, energy and movement has tested families with children, most of whose income goes to running their everyday lives,” says Saarikko in his tweet.

According to Saariko, the proposal is a one-off and would not require new borrowing. It would be financed from the government’s supplementary budget provision.

Government has made decisions this year aimed at compensating citizens for the additional bill caused by the increase in prices.

For example, social security benefits linked to the national pension index were subject to an additional index increase at the beginning of August. At the beginning of next year, a new index check will be carried out as usual. In addition, the maximum amount of the travel expense deduction between the apartment and the workplace has already been periodically increased in this year’s taxation.

Instead, the taxation of wages and pensions can only be reduced if the labor market agrees on moderate wage increases, Saarikko said on Wednesday at a press conference in connection with the Ministry of Finance’s internal budget negotiations.