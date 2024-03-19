A new dramatic story comes from the USA and in particular from Tooele, Utah, where a 9 year old boy And accused of killing his father in a violent manner, and among the scant details released so far the possible connection of the act with the use of video games and in particular Call of Duty.

The issue is still evolving, so this is the first information released by the American press, but it is striking that among the few details released there is no shortage of video games and in particular Call of Duty as possible explanations for the alleged act committed from the little boy, who seems to have “behavioral problems“.

The victim is a 32-year-old man, father of the child in question whose name has not been reported. The man was found in his room with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and injuries to his limbs, which could be linked to a struggle. This obviously ruled out the possibility of suicide.