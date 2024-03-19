A new dramatic story comes from the USA and in particular from Tooele, Utah, where a 9 year old boy And accused of killing his father in a violent manner, and among the scant details released so far the possible connection of the act with the use of video games and in particular Call of Duty.
The issue is still evolving, so this is the first information released by the American press, but it is striking that among the few details released there is no shortage of video games and in particular Call of Duty as possible explanations for the alleged act committed from the little boy, who seems to have “behavioral problems“.
The victim is a 32-year-old man, father of the child in question whose name has not been reported. The man was found in his room with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and injuries to his limbs, which could be linked to a struggle. This obviously ruled out the possibility of suicide.
A story to be clarified
The man and his son had retired to the room rather early the evening before, following “behavioral issues” with the boy which were not further investigated, according to what was reported by the witnesses present in the house (apparently other adults with children). After noises and shots, the boy left the room declaring that his father was injured and possibly dead.
A gun was found at the scene as well as some sort of tomahawk type hatchet bloody, compatible with the lacerations found on the victim's body, with the gunshot wound to the head which could therefore have come after some struggle. Only the father and son would have been present in the room, but the question needs to be explored further, considering the mysterious presence of other adults and children in the house.
The fact is that, in all this uncertainty general, among the very few precise details that have been reported, the main media outlets have reported the fact that the child spends a lot of time with video games and in particular with the title “Modern Warfare: Warzone”, or probably Call of Duty: Warzone, which would also count “the same weapons used” in the event, namely a “9mm Glock pistol” and a tomahawk.
