Around half a year after a major abuse case was discovered in North Rhine-Westphalia, the main perpetrator has to answer in court. It is still unclear whether the victims will have to testify in the process.

Münster – The largest case of abuse in the cathedral city was uncovered at the end of May, and the process will start in November. The investigators had to review more than 300,000 hours of video material for the indictment – whether the viewing has already been completed remains open.

But it is enough for the indictment: The 27-year-old Adrian V. is enough Muenster* must answer before the district court from November 12th. Initially, around 30 days of negotiations are scheduled for the process. Four other people are in the dock in the same proceedings: the mother of the main culprit and three men from Hanover, Staufenberg and Schorfheide. All further details about the You can read the trial against the alleged child molester from Münster at msl24.de*. *msl24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network