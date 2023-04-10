Milan, newborn abandoned in the hospital on Easter day

A newborn was abandoned at the Milan Polyclinic on Easter morning: the baby, of Caucasian ethnicity, weighs 2.6 kg and is in good condition.

The child was found in the Cradle for Life, structures designed to allow mothers in difficulty to leave their newborns in complete anonymity and in absolute safety for the little ones.

A letter was found next to him, signed by his mother, but written as if the child was speaking. “Hello, my name is Enea – reads the letter – I was born in the hospital because my mother wanted to be sure that everything was ok and be together as much as possible”.

The mother, according to what is filtered by the hospital, uses words of great affection in the letter, speaks of pampering and says she loves him, but also that she cannot take care of him. Furthermore, in the letter, the woman underlines that her son “is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”.

“It is something that few people know – comments a The Republic Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymously, for the safety of mother and child. Furthermore, there are Cradles for Life: ours is located at the entrance to the Mangiagalli Clinic and allows you to welcome in total safety a child whose parents unfortunately cannot keep them with them”.

“It’s a dramatic decision, but the Culla allows you to entrust the baby to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents” concludes the doctor.