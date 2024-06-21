Home page World

From: Anna-Lena Kiegerl, Moritz Bletzinger

Terrible incident in Croatia: A nine-year-old died in an explosion near the town of Knin. © /Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL/Pond5 Images/Imago

A holiday in Croatia ends in drama for a Czech family. A child dies in the explosion of an explosive device. How could this happen?

Knin – Tragedy on holiday in Croatia. A child from the Czech Republic died when an explosive device exploded. The father of the boy, who was around nine years old, was taken into custody, as confirmed by the Foreign Ministry in Prague. The Croatian police accuse the 46-year-old of having committed a serious crime against public safety.

Child (9) dies in explosion: Croatia holidaymakers found explosive device presumably in closed military area

It is suspected that the man entered a marked danger area of ​​a military training area near the town of Knin with his child. He is said to have allowed the child to bring an explosive device he had found into the car – “in the reckless belief that this would not have any undesirable and life-threatening consequences”, as stated in a Police statement is called.

The vehicle later had to stop in the town of Bilisane due to a technical defect. When attempting to remove the explosive object from the car, the explosive charge detonated. Investigators assume that it was a hand grenade. Unconfirmed reports from Danas.hr According to the report, the Czechs could be collectors of the remains of mine explosive devices – of course a forbidden souvenir.

Police release first details of tragedy in Croatia: “Child removed explosive device from vehicle”

After forensic examination of the crime scene, Zadar police reported that the man had apparently given the explosive device into the hands of his child. “The child removed the explosive device from the vehicle, which then exploded.”

Two women, aged 49 and 34, suffered serious injuries in an explosion and were taken to hospital. This was confirmed by a doctor from Zadar Hospital at dnevnik.hr“A 48-year-old lady suffered severe eye injuries. Another 33-year-old lady was immediately transported to the operating room after initial treatment, she was operated on and was diagnosed with severe abdominal injuries,” said the attending physician, Nediljko Jović.

Mystery surrounding explosion in Croatia: Father of injured woman contradicts account

The father of one of the injured women reported on Czech television nova a different version of events. According to his statement, during an involuntary stop in Bilisane, the boy found an object in the bushes that exploded when he was returning it to the car. This suggests that it could be a legacy from the Yugoslavian wars.

However, a resident of Bilisane contradicts the father’s story. She explains to Danas.hrthat the area had not been mined during the war. “If there had been something, God forbid, we would have found something. There are a lot of people there looking after the cattle and people walk past.”

