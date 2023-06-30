Home page World

A child and a woman had to be rescued from the sea. They disembarked from a ferry that was traveling from Poland to Sweden.

Bremen – A ferry trip on the Baltic Sea ended with an exciting rescue operation. Two people fell overboard on Thursday afternoon (June 29). A child fell into the water and the mother jumped after it. Both passengers then had to be rescued by rescue workers.

Rescue on the Baltic Sea: child falls from ship – mother jumps behind

The accident happened off the Swedish coast. First, the child fell off the ship. The mother then jumped after, as did head of rescue operations at the Swedish Maritime Administration, Lars Blom, the news agency AFP portrayed. The passenger ship “Stena Spirit” was en route from the Polish port city of Gdynia (Gdynia) to Karlskrona in Sweden when the accident occurred. At 4.20 p.m. the alarm was sent to the rescue services. At first there was talk of a person falling overboard. It later turned out that two people had fallen into the sea.

Stena Line’s Baltic Sea ferry “Stena Spirit” docks in the port of Gdynia, Poland. © Adam Warzawa/PAP/dpa

Rescue operation in the Baltic Sea: Mother and child taken to the hospital

As Swedish media reported, the child was seven years old. Helicopters and boats were involved in the rescue operation, Blom said. According to him, the search for the mother and child took about an hour. Both were then taken to the hospital. Blom initially gave no information about her condition. Just one day earlier (Wednesday, June 28) there was another accident in the Baltic Sea. In Schleswig-Holstein a man lost consciousness while taking a bath. His 12-year-old son saved him from drowning.

Thousands of kilometers away, an incident similar to the one off the Swedish coast also occurred. A vacationer fell off a cruise ship, which was in Curacao from Florida en route to the Caribbean Willemstad. The crew immediately started the rescue operation. (vk/AFP)