A terrible end to a family holiday in Mallorca. In the four-star resort, a father leaves his son alone for just a short time – the child dies. The police are investigating.

Palma de Mallorca – On Sunday (25 August) a terrible accident occurred in Mallorca. A six-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a four-star hotel on Playa de Palma. The family was there on holiday. Despite intensive efforts by the emergency services, who tried for almost an hour to resuscitate the boy, his life could not be saved. At the end of May a similar incident occurred on the Spanish holiday island when a baby drowned in the pool.

After fatal swimming accident in four-star hotel in Mallorca: Police investigate possible causes

The tragic accident happened around 5 p.m. when the pool area was full of bathers. The exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear. According to reports, the father had left the bathing area for a short time, which left the boy unattended for several minutes.

Other guests finally noticed the childthat was floating lifeless in the water and immediately pulled it out of the pool. At this point, the boy was no longer showing any signs of life, according to the Spanish newspaper Balearic Chronicle reported. The emergency services were called and immediately began resuscitation measures. A psychologist was called in to support the family. The Spanish police are now investigating the possible causes that could have led to this tragic event and have also ordered an autopsy.

Common cause of accidents: Six-year-old boy drowns in hotel pool in Mallorca

Tragic swimming accidents in which children are fatally injured occur time and again at popular holiday destinations. In March, an eight-year-old girl was sucked into a pool pump in Texas. In Tenerife, a six-year-old girl also recently drowned and died in a hotel pool. According to the information portal kindergesundheit-info.de According to the Federal Center for Health Education, drowning is one of the most common causes of fatal accidents among children under five years of age. Many Parents but underestimate the danger.

The information portal therefore recommends that children should never be allowed to swim unsupervised and without an adult nearby. They should also be taught how to handle water safely at an early age. (jus)