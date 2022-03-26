The accident happened around 4:50 p.m. A car crashed into a tree. How that could have happened is not yet clear. No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the accident, a police spokesman said.

The injured are all occupants of the car. The spokesperson reports that it looks serious. At least two of the victims were seriously injured. He cannot say how many of the occupants were transported by trauma helicopter.

Emergency services rushed out after the accident. Two air ambulances and four ambulances arrived at the scene. The fire brigade and police were also present. “Give emergency workers space,” the police said.

#Child #died #collision #tree #Chaam #injured