The accident happened around 4:50 p.m. A car crashed into a tree. How that could have happened is not yet clear. No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the accident, a police spokesman said.
The injured are all occupants of the car and part of the same family. At least two of the victims were seriously injured. The four-year-old child was resuscitated by paramedics, but died on the spot. The police spokesperson cannot say how many of the occupants were transported by trauma helicopter after the accident.
Emergency services rushed out after the accident. Two air ambulances and four ambulances arrived at the scene. The fire brigade and police were also present.
