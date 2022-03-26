The accident happened around 4:50 p.m. A car crashed into a tree. How that could have happened is not yet clear. No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the accident, a police spokesman said.

The injured are all occupants of the car and part of the same family. At least two of the victims were seriously injured. The four-year-old child was resuscitated by paramedics, but died on the spot. The police spokesperson cannot say how many of the occupants were transported by trauma helicopter after the accident.