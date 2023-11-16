Home page World

The climate crisis is currently causing a severe heat wave and drought in Brazil. Summer hasn’t even started there yet.

Rio de Janeiro – The climate crisis has already caused several heat waves in Europe this year. Now the other part of the world is also affected – in Brazil the temperature felt like it rose to over 58 degrees Celsius – with consequences for the residents.

Extreme heat in Brazil already before summer

Even before the start of summer, there is a severe heat wave in the southern hemisphere. Brazil is particularly suffering from the extreme temperatures. In the metropolis of Rio de Janeiro, the temperature felt like it even rose to 58.5 degrees on Tuesday. But the temperatures have not yet reached their peak – it is expected to get hotter again between Thursday and Friday.

The people in Brazil are suffering from an extreme heat wave – which is why the beaches are full even during the week. © Allison Sales/dpa

The heat wave is currently not only occurring in Rio de Janeiro. Temperatures well over 40 degrees Celsius were also recorded in the center and south of the country. For many people, these conditions are unbearable either during the day or at night: “I went to sleep at 4:30 a.m., then slept for about 40 minutes, woke up again and took a cold shower,” one man told the news portal G1. In 15 states and the federal district around the capital Brasilia, the situation was even classified as very dangerous. The beaches are therefore extremely busy even during the week.

Felt temperature of 58 degrees: Child (2) dies in extreme heat in Brazil

The consequences of the extreme heat were evident in São Paulo, among other places. A two-year-old child died there after being forgotten in a school van in the heat. The high temperatures can cause residents to experience dehydration, headaches, nausea and circulatory problems. The weather also causes problems for animals; in the state of Minas Gerais, at least 500 fish died in a lagoon within three days.

In addition to the severe heat, drought is a major problem in some areas. The Amazon region is drier than ever since records began 120 years ago. People suffer additionally due to the low water levels, and the economy also has to cope with losses. According to experts, the El Niño weather phenomenon and climate change are the causes of the current extreme weather situation in Brazil. “There have already been four heat waves in the last few months, without us having yet reached the end of the season,” said climatologist José Marengo.