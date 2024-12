Chicungunya, chicunguña or chikungunya, which has recently infected a family in Alicante, is an RNA virus of the genus alphavirus, family ‘Togaviridae’. This virus is endemic to Southeast Asia, Africa and Oceania, although cases have already been recorded in America and Europe. It infects humans through the bite of a mosquito (vector) that generally carries the ‘Aedes aegypti’ or yellow fever mosquito and the ‘Aedes albopictus’ or tiger mosquito.

