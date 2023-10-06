In Italy “a case of Chikungunya virus in the Sansepolcro area“, in Tuscany, recorded in a “patient who developed only mild symptoms“. This was announced by the Municipality of Sansepolcro (Arezzo) on its website. The mayor, Fabrizio Innocenti, has issued a new ordinance with which the extraordinary disinfestation in the area where the patient stayed, today from 9pm.

The ordinance

“The device envisages, as usual – it is explained – that in public areas, road drains and manholes, private areas, green areas belonging to the homes present in the affected area, the operators will proceed with disinfestation with insecticides, through both adulticidal and larvicides. All residents, condominium administrators, commercial operators, managers of productive activities and in general all those who have the actual availability of open areas or homes are asked to collaborate as much as possible – specifies the ordinance – to allow the workers to carry out the disinfestation service in the best possible way”.

These precautions to be taken during treatment: “Stay indoors with windows and doors tightly closed and suspend the operation of air exchange systems; keep pets indoors and protect their shelters and furnishings with plastic sheets. Considering that insecticidal products could fall onto the land , it is suggested, before treatment, to collect vegetables and fruit from the gardens or protect the plants with plastic sheets”. Following disinfestation, it is recommended to “respect an interval of 15 days before consuming fruit and vegetables that have possibly been sprayed, wash thoroughly and peel the fruit before consumption, proceed with washable or disposable gloves to clean furniture, furnishings and toys of children left outside who were exposed to the treatment. In case of accidental contact with the insecticidal product, wash the affected area with soap and water”.

In Italy 4 cases of Chikungunya virus in 2023

The latest case of the Chikungunya virus in Italy recorded in Sansepolcro joins the three in Veneto. All are imported. This is highlighted by the monitoring of arboviruses by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

What is Chikungunya

There Chikungunya is a viral disease, characterized by fever and severe pain, which is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. The first known epidemic was described in 1952 in Tanzania, although an epidemic had already been described in Indonesia in 1779, perhaps attributable to the same viral agent. “There are no specific antiviral treatments and treatments are primarily focused on alleviating symptoms. At the moment there is no vaccine on the market against Chikungunya”, underlines the ISS.

Symptoms and clinical picture

After an incubation period of 2-12 days they appear suddenly fever and joint pain such as to limit the movements of the patients (from which the name Chikungunya derives, which in Swahili means ‘that which curves’ or ‘writhes’), who therefore tend to remain absolutely still and assume pain-relieving positions – specify the ISS experts – Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, fatigue and skin rash. Joint pain is often debilitating, generally lasting a few days but can also last for a few weeks. Additionally, Chikungunya virus can cause acute, subacute, or chronic disease.

“In most cases patients recover completely, however, in some cases joint pain can persist for months or even years. Often – continues the ISS – the symptoms of infected people are mild and the infection may not be recognized or misinterpreted, especially in areas where Dengue is present. Ocular, neurological, cardiac and gastrointestinal complications have occasionally been reported. Serious complications rarely occur, however in the elderly the disease can be a contributing cause of death.”