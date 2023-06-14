Chikungunya, vaccine hopes are growing: the study

Hopes come to “fight” the chikungunya (CHIKV), a mosquito-borne virus native to parts of Africa, Asia and the Americas, which causes sudden attacks of high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain and headache. As the Agi writes, the first phase 3 study on a vaccine candidate has turned out generally safe and produced an immune response. This is demonstrated by the study by researchers from Valneva Austria GmbH, a company specializing in vaccines, published in The Lancet.

The research, conducted on healthy US adults, revealed that a single dose of the vaccine candidate VLA1553 is generally safe, well tolerated and elicits an immune response. After a single dose, the vaccine produced levels of neutralizing antibodies thought to protect against chikungunya disease in 99% of the participants. THE antibody levels decreased 28 days after vaccination, but seroprotection persisted in more than 96% of participants after six months.

